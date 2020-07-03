POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 recovering patients volunteer for research on virus
02:30
World
#Covid19 recovering patients in the UK are volunteering for a full-body scan, to observe the long term effects of the virus on organs in the body. Coronavirus in UK 🇬🇧 👉 http://trt.world/13c8 Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #UK #Coronavirus
July 3, 2020
