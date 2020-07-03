World Share

What's Next for Saudi Arabia Under MBS?

Three years ago Mohammad bin Salman displaced then Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef. Since then the young prince has taken Saudi Arabia on a dangerous diplomatic and military path from the blockade of Qatar, the war in Yemen, to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We look at those three tumultuous years to see where the kingdom and crown prince could be headed. Guests: Ghanem el-Dosari Saudi Human Rights Activist Andreas Krieg Lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London