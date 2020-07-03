World Share

Abdel Fattah el Sisi: Strongman or despot?

Seven years after orchestrating a military coup against the first democratically-elected president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el Sisi has tightened his grip on the people, stifling dissent around him. But are his methods necessary for keeping the country stable, or is it crushing a free society? A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #EgyptCoup #Sisi #EgyptMilitary