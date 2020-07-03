World Share

Indian PM visits disputed border with China

Indian PM Narendra Modi makes a surprise visit to the Himalayan region of Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense stand-off. India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #IndiaChina #ChinaIndia #disputedborder