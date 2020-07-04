World Share

Volunteer groups provide aid to Yemen's Covid-19 patients

The pandemic has almost destroyed Yemen's already-limited medical facilities. The country's UAE-backed government has said there's nothing more it can do. So Yemeni citizen-backed initiatives are taking their place. Shoaib Hasan explains.