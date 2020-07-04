World Share

Boxing lessons give a sense of normalcy to Kenyan children

A Kenyan boxing club is providing a sense of normalcy to children stuck at home during the pandemic, by getting them out of the house and offering lessons. Dominic Brian Omondi has the story.