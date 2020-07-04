POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trial begins in Turkey over 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
Trial begins in Turkey over 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi
20 Saudi nationals have been put on trial in Turkey for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. They're being tried in absentia since Riyadh denied a request for their extradition. The defendants include two former officials who were close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Shamim Chowdury reports. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiJournalist #MohammedBinSalman
July 4, 2020
