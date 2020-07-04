World Share

Trial begins in Turkey over 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Khashoggi

20 Saudi nationals have been put on trial in Turkey for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. They're being tried in absentia since Riyadh denied a request for their extradition. The defendants include two former officials who were close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Shamim Chowdury reports.