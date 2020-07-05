World Share

Turkey resumes flight operations to Ukraine

Flights in Ukraine have restarted after nearly four months. Katerina Malofieieva was at the country's biggest airport to welcome new arrivals, and see how restrictions are affecting those, who are now heading to Turkey's golden beaches. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Ukraine #Turkey #Tourism