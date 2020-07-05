World Share

Nigerian women's group advocates for equal opportunities in working life

In Nigeria, cultural beliefs and lack of funding are just some of the setbacks women face in the workforce. Fifty percent of employees are women, but many of the high paid positions go to men. Adesewa Josh tells us more about the difficulties some Nigerian women face in trying to challenge the cultural norms.