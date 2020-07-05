POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigerian women's group advocates for equal opportunities in working life
01:42
World
Nigerian women's group advocates for equal opportunities in working life
In Nigeria, cultural beliefs and lack of funding are just some of the setbacks women face in the workforce. Fifty percent of employees are women, but many of the high paid positions go to men. Adesewa Josh tells us more about the difficulties some Nigerian women face in trying to challenge the cultural norms. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #GenderEquality #WomenInWorkforce #NigerianWomen
July 5, 2020
