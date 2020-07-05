World Share

Bangladesh’s first female coach breaks gender barriers

Women in Bangladesh face several difficulties due to their gender. None more so than in the sports industry. But one woman is changing that. After a high-flying career as a football player, she's now breaking barriers as a coach of a professional men's team. Afzal Ahmed reports.