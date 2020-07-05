POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh’s first female coach breaks gender barriers
02:03
World
Bangladesh’s first female coach breaks gender barriers
Women in Bangladesh face several difficulties due to their gender. None more so than in the sports industry. But one woman is changing that. After a high-flying career as a football player, she's now breaking barriers as a coach of a professional men's team. Afzal Ahmed reports. My Coronavirus Story 👉 http://trt.world/138v Life in Ruins 👉 http://trt.world/138c House of Hope 👉 http://trt.world/138s #Bangladesh #FootballCoach #Gender
July 5, 2020
