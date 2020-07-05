POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of people urged to leave Japan’s southern island of Kyushu
01:11
World
Thousands of people urged to leave Japan’s southern island of Kyushu
Record heavy rains in southern Japan have caused floods and landslides, with at least 16 people reported dead. Officials expect the death toll to rise, as many others remain missing. And as Natasha Hussain reports, the worst is not over as more rains are forecast. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #JapanFloods #HeavyRains #Landslides
July 5, 2020
