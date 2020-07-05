POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lockdowns in Pakistan help migratory birds flourish
01:43
Lockdowns in Pakistan help migratory birds flourish
Officials in Pakistan's south-eastern Sindh province say migratory birds are flocking to wetlands in greater numbers. The lockdown has kept hunters away, allowing the wildlife to flourish. Sena Saylan has the story. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #MigratoryBirds #PakistanWildlife #Lockdown
July 5, 2020
