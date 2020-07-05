What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Lockdowns in Pakistan help migratory birds flourish

Officials in Pakistan's south-eastern Sindh province say migratory birds are flocking to wetlands in greater numbers. The lockdown has kept hunters away, allowing the wildlife to flourish. Sena Saylan has the story. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq #MigratoryBirds #PakistanWildlife #Lockdown