Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore rally

We start in the US, where several states and cities have scaled back celebrations for Independence day, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally the Fourth of July is a big holiday where millions of people attend barbeques, gatherings with friends and family, and fireworks. But this year cities all over the US have cancelled their parades and fireworks displays. President Donald Trump addressed a rally at Mount Rushmore. He's used the event as an opportunity to criticise the Black Lives Matter movement John Burnett is a political strategist and joins us from New York. #Trump #4thofJuly #BlackLivesMatter
July 5, 2020
