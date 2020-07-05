World Share

The Battle of Algiers revisited

Released more than 50 years ago, “The Battle of Algiers” remains a cinematic masterpiece. Once a template for freedom movements around the world, the film has also been studied closely by security forces and occupying militaries. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Algiers #Pontecorvo #FLN