POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Al Bab locals concerned about future water projects in the city
01:58
World
Al Bab locals concerned about future water projects in the city
The city of Al Bab in northern Syria was freed from the Daesh terror group over three years ago. Since then locals have received Turkish and international aid for various projects including access to clean drinking water. But pending an upcoming UN Security Council vote on cross border aid delivery, some projects could face significant funding cuts - and that has locals concerned. Obaida Hitto sent us this report from the city. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #AlBab #Syria #Daesh
July 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?