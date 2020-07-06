World Share

Al Bab locals concerned about future water projects in the city

The city of Al Bab in northern Syria was freed from the Daesh terror group over three years ago. Since then locals have received Turkish and international aid for various projects including access to clean drinking water. But pending an upcoming UN Security Council vote on cross border aid delivery, some projects could face significant funding cuts - and that has locals concerned. Obaida Hitto sent us this report from the city.