Afghan oxygen plant owner helps people fight Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic in Afghanistan has seen many communities come together to help each other during this difficult time. In Kabul, an oxygen gas plant that sat idle for seven years has reopened, and is refilling oxygen canisters for free. Sena Saylan reports.