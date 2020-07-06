POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Afghan oxygen plant owner helps people fight Covid-19
01:42
World
Afghan oxygen plant owner helps people fight Covid-19
The coronavirus pandemic in Afghanistan has seen many communities come together to help each other during this difficult time. In Kabul, an oxygen gas plant that sat idle for seven years has reopened, and is refilling oxygen canisters for free. Sena Saylan reports. ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Afghanistan #oxygenplant #Covid19
July 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?