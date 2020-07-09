World Share

Entrepreneur in Turkey looks for opportunity amid pandemic - My Story

The coronavirus outbreak has forced many people to put their lives on hold. Turkish entrepreneur Zeynep Tilki had plans to open a boutique this year, but when the pandemic hit she decided to set up a stall in markets around Istanbul. And what seemed like the end of her dream has become the beginning of a new adventure. This is her story.