Entrepreneur in Turkey looks for opportunity amid pandemic - My Story
01:45
World
The coronavirus outbreak has forced many people to put their lives on hold. Turkish entrepreneur Zeynep Tilki had plans to open a boutique this year, but when the pandemic hit she decided to set up a stall in markets around Istanbul. And what seemed like the end of her dream has become the beginning of a new adventure. This is her story. ➡TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #mystory #zeyneptilki #coronavirus
July 9, 2020
