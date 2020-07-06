POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
6 MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS: What do we know?
26:00
World
6 MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS: What do we know?
Six months on from the first signs of an outbreak in China, we talk to three experts who’ve spent that time trying to find chinks in COVID-19’s armour. Guests: Sian Griffiths Emeritus Professor of Public Health and Primary Care Gisli Jenkins Professor at National Institute for Health Research Dr Ann Marie Kimball Senior Consulting Fellow for the Centre on Global Health Security Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #coronavirus #COVID-19 #healthcrisis
July 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?