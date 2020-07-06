POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rapper Kanye West wants to run for president
01:23
World
Rapper Kanye West has announced on Twitter that he wants to run for president of the United States in the November election. But it's uncertain if he will even be able to and people on social media are wondering whether he has ulterior motives. ➡TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #KanyeWest #Kanye #PresidentialElections
July 6, 2020
