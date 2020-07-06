POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain sanctions more than 40 individuals and groups | Money Talks
Britain sanctions more than 40 individuals and groups | Money Talks
The UK has announced sanctions on dozens of people and groups it says have violated human rights. That's under a new post-Brexit sanctions regime that follows the Magnitsky Act passed in the United States. It's the first set of sanctions the UK has imposed since leaving the European Union, with more expected to be announced in the coming months. Britain will freeze assets and ban the entry of 25 Russians linked to the death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. He had investigated government tax fraud before he died in a Moscow prison in 2009. For more on this, we spoke to Toby Cadman from London. He's an international human rights lawyer and co-founder of the Guernica 37 Chambers #UKSantions #MagnitskyAct #TaxFraud
July 6, 2020
