Indigenous Australian players stood up to racism. Here’s what happened
04:41
World
In 1993, Australian Football League hero Nicky Winmar lifted his jersey, pointed to his skin and told racist spectators: "I'm Black and I'm proud." What happened after his act of defiance? Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Statues Taken Down 👉http://trt.world/13fz Racism & anti-racism 👉 http://trt.world/13qw Death of George Floyd 👉 http://trt.world/13qz #NickyWinmar #AF: #AustraliaRacism #AdamGoodes
July 7, 2020
