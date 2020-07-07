POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Authorities warn of more heavy rain in Japan as dozens die in floods
01:29
World
Authorities warn of more heavy rain in Japan as dozens die in floods
In Japan, at least 50 people have been killed and several are missing following recent flooding and mudslides. Tens of thousands of rescue workers are taking part in search operations after heavy rain lashed large parts of southern Japan. Officials are warning storms are expected to continue for another two days. Philip Owira has more. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #JapanFloods #HeavyRain #Mudslides
July 7, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?