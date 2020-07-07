POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China’s Inner Mongolia is on high alert for bubonic plague
00:58
World
China is on high alert after confirming a case of the bubonic plague in its Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Is there a risk of another pandemic? Wuhan coronavirus explained 👉https://youtu.be/0EgpLg8ywcU Life under coronavirus quarantine 👉https://youtu.be/N1EHLl9tjos China uses drones to warn its citizens about coronavirus 👉https://youtu.be/3-eM4IM-PfY How does the Wuhan coronavirus compare to SARS, ebola, bird flu and swine flu outbreaks? 👉https://youtu.be/E0qU3DmSvNk #China #BubonicPlague #BlackDeath
July 7, 2020
