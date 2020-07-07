POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Media outlets duped by a Middle East propaganda campaign
Media outlets duped by a Middle East propaganda campaign
An investigation by The Daily Beast has shown that multiple right-wing media outlets in the US published articles by a "Middle East expert" that doesn't actually exist. The author was part of a network of fake personas that wrote articles critical of countries like Qatar and Turkey while praising the UAE. The network's articles have also appeared on Middle Eastern and Asian news outlets. ➡TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #FakeNews #Propaganda #UAE
July 7, 2020
