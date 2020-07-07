POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU forecasts deeper recession from pandemic | Money Talks
EU forecasts deeper recession from pandemic | Money Talks
The EU has announced its updated economic forecast and, as predicted, painted a bleak picture of recession across the bloc, with moderate growth returning in 2021. The EU Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni says the contraction has been uneven with some countries suffering worse than others. He says a Recovery Fund needs to be agreed as soon as possible to address that issue. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. We spoke to Carsten Brzeski in Frankfurt. She’s the global head of macro research and chief eurozone economist at ING. #EuropeanUnion #Pandemic #DeepRecession
July 7, 2020
