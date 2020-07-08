World Share

Food prices soar in Lebanon, staples like bread become unaffordable

A worsening economic crisis in Lebanon has affected nearly every sector of the economy. But most crucially, it's had an impact on food and the ability of the Lebanese people to afford it. For the first time in decades the price of bread has increased. As Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut, that means both customers and bakers are struggling.