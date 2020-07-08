POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Food prices soar in Lebanon, staples like bread become unaffordable
02:55
World
Food prices soar in Lebanon, staples like bread become unaffordable
A worsening economic crisis in Lebanon has affected nearly every sector of the economy. But most crucially, it's had an impact on food and the ability of the Lebanese people to afford it. For the first time in decades the price of bread has increased. As Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut, that means both customers and bakers are struggling. Coronavirus: Global Impacts 👉 http://trt.world/138f Hong Kong Protests 🇭🇰 👉http://trt.world/13kv Palestine-Israel Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/13k1 #LebanonEconomy #EconomicCrisis #FoodPrices
July 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?