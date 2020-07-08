POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan mobile app provides access to home-based care
Kenyan mobile app provides access to home-based care
In Kenya, access to healthcare can be a challenge - due to a shortage of skilled medical workers, and infrastructure. A new mobile app is now revolutionizing health services by providing access to home-based care, wherever they may be. Dominic Brian Omondi reports. Are you interested in following the latest coronavirus updates from Africa? Check out this playlist with up to date Covid-19 news coming from Africa. 👉http://trt.world/1tyq Science & Technology news 👉 http://trt.world/13sf #TibuMobileApp #KenyaHealthcare #MedicalCare
July 8, 2020
