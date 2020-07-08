POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Right-wing vigilantes are on a crusade to stop refugees
Right-wing vigilantes are on a crusade to stop refugees
The convergence of far-right radicals from all over Europe at the Greek border has coincided with human rights reports indicating a rise of vigilante violence against migrants and journalists. Unidentified masked men are attacking refugees and migrants travelling at sea. What's going on? Turkey-Greece Border (Refugee Influx) 👉 http://trt.world/138b Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 #vigilantes #crusade #refugees
July 8, 2020
