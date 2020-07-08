POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Has Security Law Changed Hong Kong Forever? Democracy Activist Nathan Law Speaks to Us From Exile
26:00
World
Has Security Law Changed Hong Kong Forever? Democracy Activist Nathan Law Speaks to Us From Exile
China's new Hong Kong national security law is raising alarms in the former British colony. Within hours of the law going into force, pro-democracy groups disbanded and activists fled the territory. Beijing says it will return stability to a city beset by violent protests​. But will the new measures help protect the territory or be used to crush dissent? We speak with the former chairman of Hong Kong's pro-democracy Demosisto party Nathan Law, who went into exile once the law came into effect. Guests: Lo Kin-hei Vice Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst and Senior Fellow at the Pangoal Institution Nathan Law Former Chairman of Demosisto
July 8, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?