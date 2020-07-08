World Share

Will a Cabinet Reshuffle Help Embattled French President Macron?

French President Emmanuel Macron's party suffered a humiliating defeat in local elections last month. His centrist La Republique En Marche party (LREM) failed to secure a single major city while The Greens made major gains in cities such as Bordeaux and Strasbourg. With national elections just two years away, is this a sign Macron needs to change course? He’s already started to reshuffle his cabinet, but will simply replacing the Prime Minister be enough to turn things around? Guests: Melanie Vogel Federal Councilor for The Greens Patricia Chagnon National Rally Municipal Councilor in Abbeville Nabila Ramdani Journalist specialising in French politics