Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Arrested​
World
Ghislaine Maxwell has always lived the high life but now she has been brought low. Sitting in a jail in New York - she awaits trial - accused of grooming young girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein. If found guilty, the 58 year old could spend the next 30 years in a U.S. prison. A daunting prospect for a woman who’s known nothing but privilege. Her father was the notorious billionaire Robert Maxwell - her friends include Prince Andrew. She’s spent her entire life close to the rich and famous. And now she must answer in court - for her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
July 9, 2020
