German police racism investigation halted by government: 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany

This week we are looking at: -Interior minister cancels investigation into racial profiling within German police -Convicted paedophile that fathered a baby gets only 5-year sentence for sexual abuse -Terrible working, accommodation conditions blamed for outbreak in slaughterhouses -German unemployment rate will significantly rise this summer, experts warn -Berlin nightlife struggling to survive amid COVID-19 measures Our show 5 Things in 5 Minutes in Germany brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the country with the most interesting five stories of that week. Our Germany correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports.​​​ Five Things in Five Minutes 👉 http://trt.world/13cq Germany Far-Right Terror 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/138z Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #Afd #farright #Germany