UK audiences flock to drive-ins amid restrictions | Money Talks

The British government has announced a last-minute support package for the struggling arts sector, which has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 closures. But even the culture secretary says it won't be enough to save every job in places like theatres, museums or galleries. Some businesses have taken it upon themselves to adapt, as Natalie Powell reports. #DriveInCinema #COVID19restrictions #SocialDistancing