POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK audiences flock to drive-ins amid restrictions | Money Talks
02:54
BizTech
UK audiences flock to drive-ins amid restrictions | Money Talks
The British government has announced a last-minute support package for the struggling arts sector, which has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 closures. But even the culture secretary says it won't be enough to save every job in places like theatres, museums or galleries. Some businesses have taken it upon themselves to adapt, as Natalie Powell reports. #DriveInCinema #COVID19restrictions #SocialDistancing
July 9, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?