BizTech Share

Paris Fashion Week goes online amid pandemic | Money Talks

Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world. Home to some of the biggest luxury brands, thousands of people make their way to see the hundreds of shows during Fashion Week every year. But with current restrictions on travel and gatherings, the industry has had to find new ways to bring fashion-lovers together. Tayyibe Aydin has more. Pablo Starr, publisher for Fashion Week Online, spoke to us from New York. #ParisFashionWeek #Pandemic #OnlineFashionShow