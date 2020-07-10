POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Paris Fashion Week goes online amid pandemic | Money Talks
06:37
BizTech
Paris Fashion Week goes online amid pandemic | Money Talks
Paris is known as the fashion capital of the world. Home to some of the biggest luxury brands, thousands of people make their way to see the hundreds of shows during Fashion Week every year. But with current restrictions on travel and gatherings, the industry has had to find new ways to bring fashion-lovers together. Tayyibe Aydin has more. Pablo Starr, publisher for Fashion Week Online, spoke to us from New York. #ParisFashionWeek #Pandemic #OnlineFashionShow
July 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?