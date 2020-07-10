World Share

Turkey Marks Four Years Since Failed Coup |​ 25th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

As Turkey marks the fourth anniversary of the failed July 15 coup, members of the FETO terror network continue to be apprehended. So, where does the fight against the group stand today? Plus, In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims. As the world marks 25 years since that genocide, what lessons have been learned? Guests: Waqar Azmi Founder and Chairman of Remembering Srebrenica Hariz Halilovich Professor at RMIT Melbourne University Ozden Zeynep Oktav Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Enes Bayrakli Brussels Coordinator of the SETA Research Centre