POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Marks Four Years Since Failed Coup |​ 25th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide
25:45
World
Turkey Marks Four Years Since Failed Coup |​ 25th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide
As Turkey marks the fourth anniversary of the failed July 15 coup, members of the FETO terror network continue to be apprehended. So, where does the fight against the group stand today? Plus, In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces killed more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims. As the world marks 25 years since that genocide, what lessons have been learned? Guests: Waqar Azmi Founder and Chairman of Remembering Srebrenica Hariz Halilovich Professor at RMIT Melbourne University Ozden Zeynep Oktav Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University Enes Bayrakli Brussels Coordinator of the SETA Research Centre
July 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?