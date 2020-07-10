POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prayer restrictions lifted in Hagia Sophia
01:34
World
Prayer restrictions lifted in Hagia Sophia
Hagia Sophia: Key takeaways • Prayers will be allowed • The decision is based on lifting restrictions on religious freedoms • All historic features of the structure will continue to be preserved and protected • It will remain open to visitors and tourists, just like the Blue Mosque Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #HagiaSophia #Turkey #HagiaSophiaMosque
July 10, 2020
More Videos
