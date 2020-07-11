POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Express with Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina
05:00
World
One on One Express with Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina
The Grand Mufti of Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein Kavazovic talks to TRT World as the country prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica.​ Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosniaHerzegovina #OneOnOne
July 11, 2020
