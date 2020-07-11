POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over student visa row
US universities, Harvard and MIT, sued the Trump administration over new rules that strip visas from foreign students attending classes entirely online. A federal judge says the top-tier schools have a good chance of winning. The unexpected change to the visas comes weeks before classes start, and many international students are struggling to figure out how they can stay in the country. Sally Ayhan spoke to one of the affected students. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #Harvard #MIT #TrumpAdministration
July 11, 2020
