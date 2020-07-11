POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon warn workers to delete TikTok over security risk
02:28
World
Amazon warn workers to delete TikTok over security risk
Retail giant Amazon has instructed employees to delete the TikTok app from devices that use Amazon email, before backtracking on that decision within hours. Tik Tok is a very popular short video app. But, it's owned by a Chinese company that's come under scrutiny for how it handles user data. The US government says it's now considering banning the app. Yasmine El-Sabawi explains. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #Amazon #TikTok #China
July 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?