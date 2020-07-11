POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International community failed to safeguard civilians during Bosnian War
02:43
World
International community failed to safeguard civilians during Bosnian War
The tragedy of Srebrenica in 1995 in which at least 8 thousand people were massacred, and the inability of UN peacekeepers to protect people from the Bosnian Serb forces, shocked the world. The international community had - over a 3 year period, been either unable or unwilling to jointly confront the Bosnian Serb military. In the years after, there was a more aggressive approach. The one that culminated in war crimes investigations and the eventual end of the conflict. Francis Collings reports. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SrebrenicaGenocide #BosnianWar #UNPeacekeepers
July 11, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?