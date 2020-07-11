POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Indian business dazzles with diamond masks
Indian business dazzles with diamond masks
The Covid-19 pandemic and a dispute with China has made business hard for Indian jewellery stores, but one business has gotten ahead of the proverbial curve by embellishing masks with diamonds. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya India-China Border Standoff 👉http://trt.world/IndiaChina Kashmir Tensions 👉http://trt.world/13fd India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq Coronavirus in India 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13f8 #Covid19 #India #Masks
July 11, 2020
