Polish voters to elect new president in neck and neck race

Polls have opened in Poland in the second round of the presidential election. The choice is between the incumbent Andrzhej Duda of the right wing Law and Justice Party and the liberal challenger Rafal Trzaskowski who is the mayor of Warsaw. Duda won by over ten points in the first round, but the candidates are now neck and neck in a race which has proved incredibly divisive. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #PolandElection #AndrzhejDuda #RafalTrzaskowski
July 12, 2020
