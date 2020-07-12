POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Covid-19 safety measures threaten future of bird sanctuary in Zimbabwe
Covid-19 safety measures threaten future of bird sanctuary in Zimbabwe
A bird sanctuary in the southern African nation of Zimbabwe is struggling to stay open, as Covid-19 restrictions have prevented tourists from visiting. The park's 400 species have survived the country's political and economic turmoil. But their future is dependent on when Zimbabwe is able to bring back tourists once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Philip Owira has more. Locust Attacks 👉 http://trt.world/13qr Animal Kingdom 👉 http://trt.world/AnimalKingdom ➡ TRT World’s original documentaries feature stories of culture, history, politics and lifestyle. Various perspectives of a story are presented to enrich the narrative. Here are captivating digital stories from around the world to bring us closer and help us understand one another better. 👉 http://trt.world/Ddocs #Zimbabwe #BirdSanctuary #Tourism
July 12, 2020
