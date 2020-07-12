What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

No rest for Indonesia's gravediggers as virus deaths mount

Indonesia has the most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. With health and safety precautions in place, traditional funerals have been suspended. But as the deaths mount, gravediggers are concerned that burying Covid-19 victims puts them at risk of contracting the virus. Natasha Hussain reports. Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #IndonesiaCoronavirus #Funerals #Gravediggers