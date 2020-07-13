POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Families of Syrian detainees want justice for regime's victims
Families of Syrian detainees want justice for regime's victims
Syria is already reeling from economic hardships, but now it's also been hit by the Caesar Act, the latest and toughest set of US sanctions to target Bashar al Assad's regime. One of the main conditions to roll back the sanctions is the release of political prisoners and the prosecution of those involved in torture. TRT World spoke to prisoners' families, and Shoaib Hasan has the story. Syria, the Backstage 👉 http://trt.world/1386 Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #SyrianRegime #PoliticalPrisoners #CaesarAct
July 13, 2020
