POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Members of African church in Istanbul testify to freedom of worship
01:33
World
Members of African church in Istanbul testify to freedom of worship
African migrants living in Turkey often find it difficult to integrate into the society because of cultural and language barriers. But some have found joining religious organisations helpful. In this report, members of an African church in Istanbul spoke to Adesewa Josh about how the freedom to practice their faith is helping them assimilate. Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque 👉 http://trt.world/AyaSofya Coronavirus Pandemic (latest updates) 👉http://trt.world/1368 Black Lives Matter Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1367 Profilers / Explainers 👉 http://trt.world/136b #AfricanChurch #IstanbulChurches #FreedomOfWorship
July 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?