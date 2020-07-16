POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon's Economic Implosion
Lebanon's Economic Implosion
In Lebanon, fuel shortages, power outages and skyrocketing prices have created a perfect storm of chaos. Observers are calling Lebanon a failed state, but can't seem to agree on who to blame for the country's problems. Now, as talks that could free up billions of dollars in aid have stalled, angry citizens and the international community are demanding an overhaul of the system. But would a bailout only be throwing good money after bad? Guests: Alain Aoun Lebanese MP, Member of Free Patriotic Movement Nizar Ghanem Director and Co-Founder of The Triangle Jamal Ghosn Columnist at Al Akhbar Newspaper
July 16, 2020
