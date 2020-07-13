BizTech Share

Florida reports record spike in cases as attractions reopen | Money Talks

More than 15,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Florida. That's the highest number of new cases in a single day by any US state since the pandemic began. New York previously held the record, with nearly 13,000 infections reported on April 10. Florida's spike has been attributed to the premature lifting of the lockdown, which has also meant the return of tourists to the Sunshine State. Natasha Hussain reports. For more on this, let's go to Eric Feigl-Ding in Washington, DC. He is an epidemiologist and health economist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. He is also a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists. #Coronavirus #USinfections #Florida