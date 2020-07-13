POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PPE exports bring hope to Bangladesh's ailing garment sector | Money Talks
02:37
BizTech
PPE exports bring hope to Bangladesh's ailing garment sector | Money Talks
Bangladesh's garment industry has not only been threatened by the coronavirus outbreak in its own country, but mainly by the collapse of orders from Western brands. Some factories however, have found a lifeline by switching from high-street apparel to protective wear. And as Sibel Karkus reports, for those who've been quick to adapt, it's turning the virus gloom into boom. #PPE #GarmentIndustry #Bangladesh
July 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?