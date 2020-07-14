What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Roger Stone speaks out in interview, denies deal with Trump

The former advisor to President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, has given a defiant TV interview in the United States. Stone was convicted last November on seven charges, including lying under oath. His prison sentence was commuted by Trump last week, fuelling allegations that Stone had covered up for the President. Now he's come out fighting, Francis Collings reports. Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica #RogerStone #DonaldTrump #PrisonSentence